La Traviata

By Giuseppe Verdi

IRRESISTIBLE CLASSIC. Verdi's passionate portrait of a worldly courtesan forced by bourgeois society to give up the man of her dreams enthralls with a wide range of moods packed into a tautly-constructed story. One of the most perfect scores in opera elevates the timeless tale of moral hypocrisy and selfless sacrifice. Peter Konwitschny's "five star" (Sunday Telegraph) production emphasizes the elegant music and emotional story with clean, simple visuals and striking sophistication. A milestone in opera history - sure to melt the coldest heart.

Looking for the best prices? Weekend performances start at just $66, and weekdays start at $49!

In Italian with English subtitles | at McCaw Hall

Approximate Running Time: 1 hour, 50 minutes with no intermission

Evenings at 7:30 PM. Sunday matinees at 2:00 PM.