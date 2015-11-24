For the best browsing experience, please download a modern browser. Internet Explorer 8 is outdated and may result in errors.

La Traviata

Jan. 14, 15, 18, 21, 22, 25, 27, & 28, 2017

By Giuseppe Verdi

IRRESISTIBLE CLASSIC. Verdi's passionate portrait of a worldly courtesan forced by bourgeois society to give up the man of her dreams enthralls with a wide range of moods packed into a tautly-constructed story. One of the most perfect scores in opera elevates the timeless tale of moral hypocrisy and selfless sacrifice. Peter Konwitschny's "five star" (Sunday Telegraph) production emphasizes the elegant music and emotional story with clean, simple visuals and striking sophistication. A milestone in opera history - sure to melt the coldest heart.

Screenshot from the La traviata preview.

English National Opera, La traviata, 2013. Copyright Tristram Kenton.

In Italian with English subtitles | at McCaw Hall 
Approximate Running Time: 1 hour, 50 minutes with no intermission
Evenings at 7:30 PM. Sunday matinees at 2:00 PM.

Synopsis

At a society event, guests await the arrival of Violetta Valéry, the city’s most sophisticated high-society courtesan. Violetta is dying, and the cruel voyeurs are eager to witness Violetta’s demise. The crowd foists a new admirer on her: a young, socially awkward bookworm named Alfredo Germont. But he lectures the prostitute, telling her that she should lead a respectable life in which love reigns supreme. She tries to dismiss his ideas as naïve and impractical, but reassesses her life, renounces her lifestyle, and moves to the country with Alfredo.

Violetta’s new perspective is shattered when Giorgio Germont, Alfredo’s solid, middle-class father, confronts her. He wants her to leave his family alone. Violetta agrees to comply with Germont’s wishes and returns to the brutal society she left behind. When Alfredo discovers that Violetta has abandoned him, he is devastated and seeks revenge.

Violetta prepares to die. Alfredo comes to visit her in the hope of conjuring up one final illusion of their love, but he is too late.

Cast

Corinne Winters

Violetta

At Seattle Opera in 2016/17: Violetta, La traviata and Katya, Katya Kabanova

Hometown: Frederick, MD
Seattle Opera Debut
Recently: Fiordiligi, Così fan tutte (Royal Opera Covent Garden); Desdemona, Otello (Opera Vlaanderen); Fiordiligi, Così fan tutte (Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia)
Upcoming: Katya, Katya Kabanova (Seattle Opera); Violetta, La traviata (San Diego Opera and Royal Opera Covent Garden)

Last updated: January 2017
Corinne Winters

Violetta

Seattle Opera Debut
Jan. 14, 21, 25, & 28

Angel Blue

Violetta

At Seattle Opera in 2016/17: Violetta, La traviata

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA
Seattle Opera Debut: Clara, Porgy and Bess (’11)
Recently: Clara, Porgy and Bess (Teatro alla Scala); Elena, Mefistofele (Festspielhaus, Baden-Baden); Mimì, La bohème (Semperoper Dresden)
Upcoming: Peri, Das Pardies und die Peri (Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia); Mimì, La bohème (Sächsische Staatsoper Dresden); BBC Hose for Cardiff Singer of the World

Last updated: January 2017
Angel Blue

Violetta

Jan. 15, 18, 22, & 27

Joshua Dennis

Alfredo

At Seattle Opera in 2016/17: Alfredo, La traviata

Hometown: Sacramento, CA
Seattle Opera Debut
Recently: Roméo, Roméo et Juliette (Minnesota Opera); Tamino, Die Zauberflöte (Michigan Opera Theater); Alfredo, La traviata (Opera Columbus, Opera Idaho)
Upcoming: Bern Venters, Bohlmer’s Riders of the Purple Sage, world premiere (Arizona Opera); Jaquino, Fidelio (Houston Symphony); Werther, Werther (Opera Idaho)

Last updated: October 2016
Joshua Dennis

Alfredo

Seattle Opera Debut
Jan. 14, 21, 25, & 28

Zach Borichevsky

Alfredo

At Seattle Opera in 2016/17: Alfredo, La traviata

Hometown: Philadelphia, PA
Seattle Opera Debut
Recently: Edmondo, Manon Lescaut (Metropolitan Opera); Anatol, Vanessa (Santa Fe Opera); Eisenstein, Die Fledermaus (Cincinnati Opera)
Upcoming: Soloist, Defiant Requiem: Verdi at Terezín (Chicago Philharmonic); Soloist, Recital with Kathryn Lewek (George Washington University); Alfredo, La traviata (Glyndebourne Festival) 

Last updated: January 2017

 
Zach Borichevsky

Alfredo

Seattle Opera Debut
Jan. 15, 18, 22, & 27

Weston Hurt

Germont

At Seattle Opera in 2016/17: Giorgio Germont, La traviata
At Seattle Opera in 2017/18: Sharpless, Madame Butterfly

Hometown: Houston, TX
Seattle Opera Debut: Germont, La traviata (‘09)
Previously at Seattle Opera:  Talbot, Mary Stuart (’16); Nabucco, Nabucco (’15); Ford, Falstaff (’10)
Recently: Sharpless, Madame Butterfly (Berkshire Opera Festival); Germont, La traviata (New Orleans Opera); Scarpia, Tosca (Houston Grand Opera)
Upcoming: Valentin, Faust (New Orleans Opera), Scarpia, Tosca (Tulsa Opera)

Last updated: January 2017
Weston Hurt

Germont

Jan. 14, 21, 25, & 28

Stephen Powell

Germont

At Seattle Opera in 2016/17: Giorgio Germont, La traviata

Hometown: West Chester, PA
Seattle Opera Debut
Recently: Jaroslav Prus, The Makropulos Case (San Francisco Opera); Macbeth, Macbeth (Michigan Opera Theatre); Soloist, Carmina Burana (Minnesota Opera)
Upcoming: Oliver Jordan, Dinner at Eight, world premiere (Minnesota Opera); Britten’s War Requiem (North Carolina Symphony); Germont, La traviata (San Diego Opera)

Last updated: January 2017
Stephen Powell

Germont

Seattle Opera Debut
Jan. 15, 18, 22, & 27

Maya Lahyani

Flora

At Seattle Opera in 2016/17: Flora, La traviata and Varvara, Katya Kabanova

Hometown: Tel Aviv, Israel  
Seattle Opera Young Artist 2009/10 
Seattle Opera Debut: Dryad, Ariadne auf Naxos (’15)
Recently: Soloist, Alonzo King LINES Ballet (Yerba Buena Center for the Arts); Carmen, Carmen (PORTopera and Opera Las Vegas)
Upcoming: Varvara, Katya Kabanova (Seattle Opera); Flora, La traviata (Metropolitan Opera); Soloist, Mahler Symphony No. 2 (Charlotte Symphony Orchestra) 

Last updated: January 2017
Maya Lahyani

Flora

Jan. 14, 15, 18, 21, 22, 25, 27, & 28

Eric Neuville

Gastone

At Seattle Opera in 2016/17: A Nobleman, Count Ory; Gastone, La traviata; and First Priest, The Magic Flute
At Seattle Opera in 2017/18: Messenger, Aida

 

Hometown: Waupaca, WI
Seattle Opera Young Artist 2009/10, 2010/11
Seattle Opera Debut: Normanno, Lucia di Lammermoor (’10) 
Previously at Seattle Opera: A Nobleman, Count Ory (’16); Abdallo, Nabucco (’15); Scaramuccio, Ariadne auf Naxos (’15)
Recently: Laurie, Little Women (Madison Opera); Young Thompson, Glory Denied (Nashville Opera); Soloist, Mozart Requiem (Seattle Symphony)
Upcoming: First Priest, The Magic Flute (Seattle Opera); Bernstein MASS (Austin Symphony); Don José, La tragédie de Carmen (Skylark Opera)

Last updated: January 2017
Eric Neuville

Gastone

Jan. 14, 15, 18, 21, 22, 25, 27, & 28

Barry Johnson

Baron Douphol

At Seattle Opera in 2016/17: Baron Douphol, La traviata 

Hometown: Douglas, AZ
Seattle Opera Debut: Marco, Gianni Schicchi (’90)
Previously at Seattle Opera: Sciarrone, Tosca (’15); Lackey, Ariadne auf Naxos (’15); Marullo, Rigoletto (’14) 
Recently: Frank, Die Fledermaus, and Sharpless, Madame Butterfly (Tacoma Opera); Dr. Dulcamara, The Elixir of Love (Vashon Opera)
Upcoming: Sacristan, Tosca (Vashon Opera); Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 (Tacoma City Ballet)

Last Updated: January 2017
Barry Johnson

Baron Douphol

Jan. 14, 15, 18, 21, 22, 25, 27, & 28

Charles Robert Austin

Dr. Grenvil

At Seattle Opera in 2016/17: Dr. Grenvil, La traviata

Hometown: Seattle, WA
Seattle Opera Debut: Antonio, The Marriage of Figaro (’16)
Recently: Bluebeard, Bluebeard’s Castle (Virginia Arts Festival, Buffalo Philharmonic, and Seattle Symphony); Soloist, Belshazzar’s Feast (Virginia Symphony); Praise-God Tweke, Merry Mount (Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra at Carnegie Hall)
Upcoming: Warden George Benton, Dead Man Walking (Vancouver Opera); Raimondo, Lucia di Lammermoor (Vashon Opera)

Last Updated: January 2017
Charles Robert Austin

Dr. Grenvil

Jan. 14, 15, 18, 21, 22, 25, 27, & 28

Jonathan Silvia

Marchese d’Obigny

At Seattle Opera in 2016/17: Second Armored Man, The Magic Flute  
At Seattle Opera in 2016/17: Imperial Commissioner, Madame Butterfly

 

Hometown: Kirkland, WA
Seattle Opera Debut: First Villager, Pagliacci (’08) 
Previously at Seattle Opera: High Priest of Baal, Nabucco (’15); Luther, The Tales of Hoffmann (’14); Imperial Commissioner, Madame Butterfly (’12)
Recently: Zuniga, Carmen (Pacific Northwest Opera); Oroveso, Norma (Skagit Opera)
Upcoming: Winterreise (Bellevue Presbyterian Church); Leporello, Don Giovanni (Pacific Northwest Opera); Second Armored Man, The Magic Flute (Seattle Opera)

 Last updated: January 2017
Jonathan Silvia

Marchese d’Obigny

Jan. 14, 15, 18, 21, 22, 25, 27, & 28

Karen Early Evans

Annina

At Seattle Opera in 2016/17: Annina, La traviata

Hometown: Seattle, WA
Seattle Opera Debut: First Handmaiden, Turandot (’12) 
Previously at Seattle Opera: Anna, Nabucco (’15); Mistress of Novices, Suor Angelica (’13)
Recently: Soprano soloist, Vedem (Music of Remembrance); Magda, La rondine (Puget Sound Concert Opera); Soprano soloist, Pagliacci Palooza (Vashon Opera)
Upcoming: Soprano soloist, New Year à la Française (Puget Sound Concert Opera); Regular chorus Katya Kabanova and The Magic Flute (Seattle Opera)

Last updated: January 2017
Karen Early Evans

Annina

Jan. 14, 15, 18, 21, 22, 25, 27, & 28

Kwangsuk Ku

Messenger

At Seattle Opera in 2016/17: Messenger, La traviata 
At Seattle Opera in 2017/18: Registrar, Madame Butterfly, and Officer, The Barber of Seville

Hometown: Seoul, South Korea
Seattle Opera Debut: Messenger, La traviata ('17)
Seattle Opera Chorus Member since 2016
Recently:  Chorus, The Flying Dutchman (Seattle Opera)
Upcoming: Chorus, Katya Kabanova and The Magic Flute (Seattle Opera)

Last updated: January 2017
Kwangsuk Ku

Messenger

Seattle Opera Debut
Jan. 14, 15, 18, 21, 22, 25, 27, & 28

Peter Konwitschny

Director

At Seattle Opera in 2016/17: La traviata

Hometown: Neumarkt i.d. Oberpfalz, Germany
Seattle Opera Debut
Recently: La bohème (Oper Leipzig); Lohengrin (Staatsoper Hamburg); Attila (Theater Lübeck)
Upcoming: Elektra (Staatstheater Stuttgart); La juive (Opéra national du Rhin); Peer Gynt (Theater an der Wien)

Last updated: January 2017
Peter Konwitschny

Director

Seattle Opera Debut

Mika Blauensteiner

Revival Director

At Seattle Opera in 2016/17: La traviata

Hometown: Vienna, Austria
Seattle Opera Debut
Recently: Assistant to Peter Konwitschny, La traviata (English National Opera, Graz, Vienna, Nuremburg); Assistant to Johannes Erath, Lohengrin (Oslo)
Upcoming: Co-director, The Lighthouse (Bregenz Festival); writer and performer, Intimate Talk (Orpheum, Vienna)

Last updated: January 2017
Mika Blauensteiner

Revival Director

Seattle Opera Debut

Stefano Ranzani

Conductor

At Seattle Opera in 2016/17: La traviata

Hometown: Milan, Italy
Seattle Opera Debut
Recently: La bohème (Bayerische Staatsoper); Macbeth (Teatro Colón); Madame Butterfly (Staatsoper Unter den Linden)
Upcoming: Madame Butterfly (Deutsche Oper Berlin); La bohème (Teatro La Fenice); Lucia di Lammermoor (Teatro di San Carlo)


Last updated: January 2017
Stefano Ranzani

Conductor

Seattle Opera Debut

Johannes Leiacker

Production Designer

At Seattle Opera in 2016/17: La traviata

Hometown: Landshut, Germany
Seattle Opera Debut
Recently: Don Giovanni (Opera Frankfurt); La rondine (Oper Graz); Aida (Deutsche Oper am Rhein)
Upcoming: Set designer, Rigoletto (Ópera de Oviedo); set and costume designer, La juive (Opéra National du Rhin); set and costume designer, Carmen (Aalto-Musiktheater Essen)

Last updated: January 2017
Johannes Leiacker

Production Designer

Seattle Opera Debut

Lighting Designer

At Seattle Opera in 2016/17: La traviata

Hometown: Burnley, UK
Seattle Opera Debut
Recently: Carmen (Teatro Nacional de São Carlos and English National Opera); Benvenuto Cellini (English National Opera, Dutch National Opera); Xerxes (English National Opera)
Upcoming: Benvenuto Cellini (Opéra national de Paris)

Last updated: January 2017

Lighting Designer

Seattle Opera Debut

Geoffrey Alm

Fight Director

At Seattle Opera in 2016/17: Hansel and Gretel and La traviata

Hometown: Seattle, WA
Seattle Opera Debut: War and Peace (’90) 
Previously at Seattle Opera: The Ring (’00-’13); Don Giovanni (’14); The Tales of Hoffmann (’14)
Recently: Man of La Mancha (5th Avenue Theatre); Dangerous Liaisons (ACT Theatre); The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe (Seattle Children’s Theatre)


Last Updated: January 2017
Geoffrey Alm

Fight Director

Photos

La Traviata

English National Opera, La traviata, 2013, © Tristram Kenton

English National Opera, La traviata, 2013, © Tristram Kenton

English National Opera, La traviata, 2013, © Tristram Kenton

English National Opera, La traviata, 2013, © Tristram Kenton

English National Opera, La traviata, 2013, © Tristram Kenton

English National Opera, La traviata, 2013, © Tristram Kenton

English National Opera, La traviata, 2013, © Tristram Kenton

English National Opera, La traviata, 2013, © Tristram Kenton

© Philip Newton

Sponsors

2016/17 Season Sponsor

Seattle Opera Guild
In memory of Marian E. Lackovich and Captain Louis J. Lackovich

Production Sponsors

Ann P. Wyckoff
Lenore M. Hanauer
Barbara Stephanus

Main Photo © Philip Newton | Photos: English National Opera, La Traviata, 2013, © Tristram Kenton