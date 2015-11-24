Who’s Who (and how do you say their names)?

Kátya Kabanová (KAH-tyah KAH-bah-noh-vah) is a beautiful, frustrated young woman full of passionate spirituality.

Tichon (TEEK-ckhon – ‘ch’ like Scottish ‘loch’), her husband, drinks away his misery.

Kabanicha (KAH-bahn-eek-ckhah – ‘ch’ like Scottish ‘loch’), his mother, has no human feelings left at all, only the rules of traditional proper behavior.

Varvara (VAHR-vahr-ah), Kabanicha’s foster-daughter, knows what she wants and isn’t afraid to go and take it.

Kudrjás (KOOD-ryash), her lover, is a smart young man.

Dikoj (DEE-koy), his boss, is a wealthy old merchant, a bully, and an oaf.

Boris (BOH-rees), Dikoj’s nephew, a dazzlingly well-bred urbanite, is out of place in this opera’s rustic setting.

Leoš Janáček (LAY-ohsh YA-nah-chechk) composed this opera.



The Story

Two wealthy families dominate a small rural village on the banks of a great river. The older generation, set in their traditional ways, makes life a living hell for the young people, who yearn to escape. Young Boris, who is secretly in love with Katya Kabanova, must tolerate his uncle Dikoj’s endless abuse if he and his sister are ever to collect their inheritance. Katya is married to Tichon, a drunken pushover who never speaks up to defend his wife from the attacks of his vicious mother, Kabanicha. The old lady insists Tichon leave town on a business trip. Katya asks him not to go, or to take her with him, but he refuses to change his plans. Katya then asks him to make her swear an oath not to speak to strangers during his absence, and Kabanicha compels Tichon to instruct Katya how to behave in his absence. Tichon dutifully says that Katya must treat Kabanicha like her own mother and always behave properly.

That evening, Kabanicha criticizes Katya for not making a display of extreme sorrow at Tichon's absence. After Kabanicha leaves, young Varvara shows Katya that she has stolen Kabanicha’s key to the far part of the garden. Varvara intends to meet her lover Kudrjás there. Both young women step outside as evening comes on. Dikoj, drunk, seeks comfort from Kabanicha, who chastises him. Kudrjás and Varvara go for a walk by the river. Boris, drawn to Katya’s garden by an anonymous note, declares his love for Katya. At first she is worried about betraying her husband, but finally she confesses her feelings for Boris.

A couple weeks later, a fierce storm compels the villagers to shelter in a ruined building, whose walls are painted with illustrations of sinners tormented in hellfire. Kudrjás tries to explain to Dikoj the scientific principle behind lightning, but Dikoj insists that lightning is punishment from God. Kabanicha, Tichon, Boris, and the miserable Katya join the villagers in the shelter. Beside herself with agitation, Katya confesses her adultery in front of everyone, then rushes out into the fury of the storm.

Varvara and Kudrjás decide to leave the village and start a new life in the city. Boris, sent into exile by his uncle, bids a tearful farwell to Katya, who first begs him to take her with him and then insists she cannot go. Thinking of how the flowers will flourish over her grave, Kátya throws herself into the river. Tichon weeps over the corpse of his dead wife while his mother thanks the other villagers for all their support.